Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Price Target at $55.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

BBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NYSE BBL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 1,475,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,033. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 247,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

