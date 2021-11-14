Brokerages Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target at $363.25

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $360.89 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $254.41 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.59.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

