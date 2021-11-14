Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

