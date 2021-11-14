Brokerages Expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Brokerages predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce $590,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $2.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 104,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,242. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

