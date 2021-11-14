Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Shares of SNPS traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.01. 803,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,397. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $348.85. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.44.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

