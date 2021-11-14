Brokerages Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Skyline Champion posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

