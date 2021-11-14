Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.39. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.82 on Friday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

