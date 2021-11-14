Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.02). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,123 shares of company stock worth $4,451,930. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 286,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

