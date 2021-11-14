Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
