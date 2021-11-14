Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

