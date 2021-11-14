Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

KMPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. 313,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,195. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $542,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $1,637,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $312,000. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

