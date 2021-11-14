Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

