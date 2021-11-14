Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

BRLT stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRLT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

