Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.89

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.89 and traded as low as $12.06. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 767 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,246.25 and a beta of -0.30.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgford Foods in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

