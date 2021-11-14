Brian J. Woram Sells 39,370 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

