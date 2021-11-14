Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brenntag in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

