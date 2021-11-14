Bremer Bank National Association Sells 404 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $235.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

