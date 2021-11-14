Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,973 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 95,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,646,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,598,000 after buying an additional 248,022 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.