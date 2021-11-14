Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 678 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,983,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,138,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

