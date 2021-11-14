Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.38 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.71.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

