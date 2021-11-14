Bremer Bank National Association Has $10.73 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,041,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $88.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

