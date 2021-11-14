Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

