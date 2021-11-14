Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$236.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$262.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.85.

TSE:BYD opened at C$212.04 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$201.92 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$243.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$233.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9099999 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

