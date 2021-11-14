Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Lowered to C$230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$240.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.44.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $169.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.95. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $163.85 and a 52 week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.