Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $34.50 on Friday. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

