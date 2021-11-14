Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 10,602 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.14% of Booking worth $102,331,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,451.65 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,433.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,312.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 267.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

