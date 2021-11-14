Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 156,300 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $20,993,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

