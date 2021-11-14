Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Boosts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.18% of Peloton Interactive worth $35,353,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,662,412 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Loop Capital cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.