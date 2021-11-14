Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000.

CFFEU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

