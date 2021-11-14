Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $192,000 in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $207,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $355,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

