Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $136,000 in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

OTCMKTS SHACU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

