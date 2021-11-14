Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,552 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $33,045,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.17 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

