Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $906,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 18.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,451.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,433.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,312.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 267.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

