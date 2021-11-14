BMO Capital Markets Raises WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$4.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

WLDBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

