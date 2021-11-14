BMO Capital Markets Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$28.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MI.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.03.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$901.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

