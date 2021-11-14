BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$206.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$231.13.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$181.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$186.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$194.09. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$158.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

