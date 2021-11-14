BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $48.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.13.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Bumble has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. On average, analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.