bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. Analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in bluebird bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 318,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 74.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

