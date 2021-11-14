Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.50 million-$876.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.99. 194,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,217. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a PE ratio of -42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.