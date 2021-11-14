BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $971.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $899.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $887.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $658.29 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

