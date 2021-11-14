BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $730.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 100884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.41).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 686.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 648.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £717.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

