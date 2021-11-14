BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.