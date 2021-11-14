BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.58 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.90.

BL opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,778 shares of company stock valued at $35,590,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

