BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.26. 289,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,989. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.90.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,778 shares of company stock valued at $35,590,400 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

