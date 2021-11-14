Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 7,500 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$37,893.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,831 shares in the company, valued at C$433,661.13.

Shares of TSE:BDI traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 67,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,657. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$296.64 million and a P/E ratio of 41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.03.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

