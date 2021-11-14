Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $101,723.57 and $31.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.19 or 0.00752945 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,633,352 coins and its circulating supply is 10,633,348 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

