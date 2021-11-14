Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Volume Tops $175.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $89,709.95 and approximately $175.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

