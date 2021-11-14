BitBall Price Up 6,542.4% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 629.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $30.42 million and $111,057.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 6,542.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,093.84 or 0.99919657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00049587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00037984 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00591366 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

