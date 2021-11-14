Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of BIREF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -0.26.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

