Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 3.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

