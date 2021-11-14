Birch Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 849.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 199,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.